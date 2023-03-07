ETF Managers Group LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

