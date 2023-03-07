Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.