ETF Managers Group LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $366.92 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.85 and a 200 day moving average of $281.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

