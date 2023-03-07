ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.15% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $66,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.