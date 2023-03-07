ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Proterra by 27.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Proterra by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Proterra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,250,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 614,858 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Proterra by 35.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

