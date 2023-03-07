14,228 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 273,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

