ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,779 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 112,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hyliion by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 135,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hyliion from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

