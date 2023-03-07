ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,616 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.41% of Agrify worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the third quarter worth $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 91,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 150.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Guichao Hua acquired 54,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.10 per share, with a total value of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Guichao Hua purchased 54,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.10 per share, with a total value of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,999.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGFY shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

