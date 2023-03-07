ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 91,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,840,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

