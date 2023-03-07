Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

