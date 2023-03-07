Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. CWM LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

