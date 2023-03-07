Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

