Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

