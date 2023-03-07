Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $63,947,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after buying an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after buying an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CGI by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Trading Down 0.9 %

CGI Profile

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.