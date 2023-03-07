Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

CNC opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

