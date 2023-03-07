1,921 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,388,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

