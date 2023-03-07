Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,184. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.