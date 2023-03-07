Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $270.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.95 and a 200 day moving average of $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

