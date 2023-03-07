Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 706,537 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

