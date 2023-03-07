Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

