Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

