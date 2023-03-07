Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

