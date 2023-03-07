Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 832.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Canon Trading Down 0.1 %

Canon Profile

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

