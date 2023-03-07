BlackRock Inc. Sells 794,632 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.17% of Stifel Financial worth $561,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.