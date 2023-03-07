Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.