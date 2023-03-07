Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

