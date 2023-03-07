Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after purchasing an additional 126,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

