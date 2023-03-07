Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

