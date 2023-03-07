Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC opened at $379.67 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

