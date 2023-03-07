9,048 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

