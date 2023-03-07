Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,654 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

