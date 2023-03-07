Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

