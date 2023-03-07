Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

NYSE:MPC opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

