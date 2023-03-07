Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 553.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.