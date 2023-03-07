Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 532,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

