3,845 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,039,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $892,722.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,425,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,931. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

