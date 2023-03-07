Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

