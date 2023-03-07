Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

