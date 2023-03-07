Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.04.

Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.



