Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

