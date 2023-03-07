Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 918 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $347.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.17. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $271.12 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.