Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

