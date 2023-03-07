Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 60.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $499.07 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.99.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

