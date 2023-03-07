Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 10,581 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 59.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.80. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

