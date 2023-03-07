Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,035 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($11.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.