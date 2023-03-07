Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 5,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Crown by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 5,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

