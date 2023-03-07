Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 47,514 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,514 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 282,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

