WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

