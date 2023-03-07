ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

