Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $938,000 Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.